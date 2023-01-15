WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Star MJF Shows Off His Impressive Body Transformation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2023

AEW Star MJF Shows Off His Impressive Body Transformation

MJF is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling right now cementing his current run at the top as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

MJF is credited for his impressive in-ring skills and his even more impressive promo skills.

MJF took to social media recently to show off his incredible body transformation which took place between AEW Double Or Nothing last May when he lost to Wardlow and now. He captioned the photo, "Here’s a before pic during my much needed break from AEW."

Saraya On "Blowing The F*ck up” During Comeback Match Against Britt Baker

During an interview on the WHOO’s House podcast, AEW star Saraya commented on the aftermath of her comeback match against Britt Baker& [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2023 08:33AM


Tags: #aew #mjf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80198/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer