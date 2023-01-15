AEW Star MJF Shows Off His Impressive Body Transformation

MJF is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling right now cementing his current run at the top as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.
MJF is credited for his impressive in-ring skills and his even more impressive promo skills.
MJF took to social media recently to show off his incredible body transformation which took place between AEW Double Or Nothing last May when he lost to Wardlow and now. He captioned the photo, "Here’s a before pic during my much needed break from AEW."
Here’s a before pic during my much needed break from AEW. pic.twitter.com/P2Koc8AmuQ— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 14, 2023
⚡ Saraya On "Blowing The F*ck up” During Comeback Match Against Britt Baker
During an interview on the WHOO’s House podcast, AEW star Saraya commented on the aftermath of her comeback match against Britt Baker& [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2023 08:33AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com