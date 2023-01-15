WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Added To NJPW Battle In The Valley, Big Match Set

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2023

Another big match has been added to the upcoming NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, which is set to feature an AEW star.

During the latest edition of NJPW Strong, AEW star Eddie Kingston issued a challenge to NJPW’s Jay White for an upcoming match. White accepted the challenge.

Below is the updated card:

- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada/Shingo Takagi (c) vs. TBA

- IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

- NJPW STRONG Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. KENTA

- Filthy Rules Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

- Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

- Pre-Show: David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish

- Pre-Show: JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin

Tags: #njpw #battle in the valley #eddie kingston #jay white

