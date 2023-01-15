AEW Star Added To NJPW Battle In The Valley, Big Match Set

Another big match has been added to the upcoming NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, which is set to feature an AEW star.
During the latest edition of NJPW Strong, AEW star Eddie Kingston issued a challenge to NJPW’s Jay White for an upcoming match. White accepted the challenge.
Below is the updated card:
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada/Shingo Takagi (c) vs. TBA
- IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone
- NJPW STRONG Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. KENTA
- Filthy Rules Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide
- Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White
- Pre-Show: David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish
- Pre-Show: JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin
