AEW Star Added To NJPW Battle In The Valley, Big Match Set

Another big match has been added to the upcoming NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, which is set to feature an AEW star.

During the latest edition of NJPW Strong, AEW star Eddie Kingston issued a challenge to NJPW’s Jay White for an upcoming match. White accepted the challenge.

Below is the updated card:

- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada/Shingo Takagi (c) vs. TBA

- IWGP Women’s Championship: KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

- NJPW STRONG Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. KENTA

- Filthy Rules Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

- Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

- Pre-Show: David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish

- Pre-Show: JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin