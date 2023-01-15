WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saraya On "Blowing The F*ck up” During Comeback Match Against Britt Baker

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2023

Saraya On "Blowing The F*ck up” During Comeback Match Against Britt Baker

During an interview on the WHOO’s House podcast, AEW star Saraya commented on the aftermath of her comeback match against Britt Baker at the 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view:

“My head was down the whole time I got back. This producer is like, ‘Why was your head down the whole time?’ And I was like, ‘I was blowing the f*ck up. I could not breathe.’ I was like, ‘I cannot breathe. I can’t remember anything. What is happening? Why am I here?'”

“Afterwards, I was like, ‘okay, thank God I got through that.’ But I was winded.” 

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #saraya #paige

