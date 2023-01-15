WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Thought Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2023

During the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Fame revealed that he thought current AEW star Chris Jericho would be a WWE lifer and never leave the brand.

“I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d ever leave. He left before and I think he went to Japan, but never really signed with another company, at least not since he was in WCW. He was in WWE for the longest time and I never thought he’d leave and go to another company.”

“Regardless, Chris Jericho is a huge star,” Angle said. “He should always be in the main event, and he should be winning a lot of matches. It’s not like he’s past his prime. He’s still going as well as he ever has, and as long as he’s doing that you need to continue to push him.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #chris jericho

