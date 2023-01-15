Tony Khan On How He Manages So Many Businesses

Tony Khan recently discussed how he manages all his business during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show . Khan owns and runs AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham FC.

Here is what he had to say:

“I started out, and I would be in the football office 80 hours a week. Now, because originally when I started working at Fulham, I started outsourcing some of my work that I would do as far as the analytics on the weekly opponent, or the team, to self-scout, or free agency, some of that stuff. I’m still doing a good amount of the work in the office, and also, I have a laptop I bring on the road; it’s out in the car in the parking lot here and I take it everywhere I go. I’m at the wrestling show and I have my NFL laptop ready to go while I’m writing the match card, laying out who’s gonna wrestle who on the big match, and I also have my NFL laptop, I might have the coach at Fulham calling to talk about players. You have to be ready to multitask, just like as a parent, you have multiple kids, multiple responsibilities, and you love everything you’re doing.“