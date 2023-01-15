WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan On How He Manages So Many Businesses

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2023

Tony Khan On How He Manages So Many Businesses

Tony Khan recently discussed how he manages all his business during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show . Khan owns and runs AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham FC.

Here is what he had to say: 

“I started out, and I would be in the football office 80 hours a week. Now, because originally when I started working at Fulham, I started outsourcing some of my work that I would do as far as the analytics on the weekly opponent, or the team, to self-scout, or free agency, some of that stuff. I’m still doing a good amount of the work in the office, and also, I have a laptop I bring on the road; it’s out in the car in the parking lot here and I take it everywhere I go. I’m at the wrestling show and I have my NFL laptop ready to go while I’m writing the match card, laying out who’s gonna wrestle who on the big match, and I also have my NFL laptop, I might have the coach at Fulham calling to talk about players. You have to be ready to multitask, just like as a parent, you have multiple kids, multiple responsibilities, and you love everything you’re doing.“

AEW Star Signs with IMPACT Wrestling

During the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Frankie Kazarian announced that he has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. PWIn [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2023 09:13AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80193/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer