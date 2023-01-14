WWE NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement From Wrestling

In a personal statement on her Twitter account earlier today, WWE NXT star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling.
“After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I’ll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I’m excited about what’s next.”
