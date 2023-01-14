WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement From Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2023

In a personal statement on her Twitter account earlier today, WWE NXT star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling.

“After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I’ll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I’m excited about what’s next.”


Tags: #wwe #nxt #nxt uk

