IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2023

Check out the results from the IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, which took place from the Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the full results from the show, courtesy of WrestleTalk.

- KUSHIDA def. Angels, Yuya Uemura, Delirious, Mike Jackson & Mike Bailey -  X-Division Scramble 

- Trey Miguel (c) def. Black Taurus -  X-Division Championship

- Josh Alexander (c) def Bully Ray -  IMPACT World Championship, Full Metal Mayhem

- Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def. Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers), Heath & Rhino & Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) -  IMPACT Tag Team Championship

- Joe Hendry (c) def Moose -  Digital Media Championship

- Masha Slamovich def Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde & Killer Kelly -  Knockouts Title #1 Contenders

- Steve Maclin def Rich Swann -  Falls Count Anywhere

- Eddie Edwards def Jonathan Gresham

- Mickie James def  Jordynne Grace (c) -  Knockouts World Championship Title vs Mickie James Career


