IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Results

Check out the results from the IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, which took place from the Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are the full results from the show, courtesy of WrestleTalk.
- KUSHIDA def. Angels, Yuya Uemura, Delirious, Mike Jackson & Mike Bailey - X-Division Scramble
- Trey Miguel (c) def. Black Taurus - X-Division Championship
- Josh Alexander (c) def Bully Ray - IMPACT World Championship, Full Metal Mayhem
- Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def. Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers), Heath & Rhino & Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) - IMPACT Tag Team Championship
- Joe Hendry (c) def Moose - Digital Media Championship
- Masha Slamovich def Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde & Killer Kelly - Knockouts Title #1 Contenders
- Steve Maclin def Rich Swann - Falls Count Anywhere
- Eddie Edwards def Jonathan Gresham
- Mickie James def Jordynne Grace (c) - Knockouts World Championship Title vs Mickie James Career
