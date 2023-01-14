IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2023 Date & Location Revealed

IMPACT Rebellion 2023 has a date and location.
During Friday’s Hard to Kill PPV, it was announced that the promotion's next big PPV would be Rebellion, taking place on April 16 in Toronto, Ontario. Last year’s Rebellion took place in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Tickets will be announced for sale soon.
Impact Rebellion is back in TORONTO!— Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) January 14, 2023
April 16th!#HardToKill pic.twitter.com/YyOXwZ5ULK
⚡ Mickie James Wins IMPACT Knockouts Championship at Hard To Kill PPV
Mickie James is a title holder once again During the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view, James defeated Jordynne Grace to win the Knockouts C [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2023 09:16AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com