IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2023 Date & Location Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2023

IMPACT Rebellion 2023 has a date and location.

During Friday’s Hard to Kill PPV, it was announced that the promotion's next big PPV would be Rebellion, taking place on April 16 in Toronto, Ontario. Last year’s Rebellion took place in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Tickets will be announced for sale soon.

