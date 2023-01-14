WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Star Signs with IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2023

AEW Star Signs with IMPACT Wrestling

During the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Frankie Kazarian announced that he has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

PWInsider reports that Kaz, following his match with Josh Alexander, asked to be released from his AEW contract. He departed AEW on good terms, and "did business the right way" and the door is open for him to return down the line.

Kazarian now wants the chance to push himself harder during the latter part of his career.

Tony Khan’s Family Reportedly "In The Pool of Potential Buyers For WWE"

Barron's, a sub-publication of Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, is reporting that AEW's Shad and Tony Khan a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 12, 2023 04:43PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #hard to kill #frankie kazarian #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80186/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer