AEW Star Signs with IMPACT Wrestling

During the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Frankie Kazarian announced that he has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

PWInsider reports that Kaz, following his match with Josh Alexander, asked to be released from his AEW contract. He departed AEW on good terms, and "did business the right way" and the door is open for him to return down the line.

Kazarian now wants the chance to push himself harder during the latter part of his career.