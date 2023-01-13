AEW Rampage Full Results & Recap (January 13, 2023)

It’s Friday the 13th, you know what that means! It’s time for Jason Vorhees! Only kidding, it’s AEW Rampage time! We have a great looking card taped after Dynamite in LA on Wednesday! We get to see Darby Allin defending his TNT title against “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson as well as a street fight between Tay Melo & Anna Jay and Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale! With that and more to look forward to, let’s get straight to the action. Commentary begins with JR, Excalibur, Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone.

Darby Allin defeated Juice Robinson via Pinfall (10:50) to retain the TNT Championship

Entrances made on YouTube so we can get straight underway as the show starts. The bell rings and Darby takes off his coat after sitting up from the corner and Juice backs him into the corner to start us off. They head to the middle of the ring where Robinson utilises a mat return to ground the champ before backing him into a corner once more. Darby avoids a lock up to grab a headlock that Juice can’t seem to escape from despite him trying hard as he can. At the fourth opportunity, he finally escapes with a back suplex and follows with a senton that Darby gets his knees up on to get back in control. Allin goes back to the headlock and this time lands on his feet when Juice suplexes him but Allin is sent to the floor with a bandera, taking a nasty fall that Juice compounds by throwing Darby into the barricade and then the ring steps. We head to break with the TNT champion looking in real trouble. Darby crawls back in the ring and Juice continues to compile the damage with a delayed vertical suplex and a splash for two.

#JuiceRobinson sends the Champ flying over the top rope!

Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/DM89yZLHWg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023

When we head back to the match, Juice is warming up for the left hand of God with his right-hand jabs. He sends Darby to the mat with a heavy chop, but Darby comes back with a dropkick and then hits a tope when Juice escapes to the floor. Back in the ring, Darby goes for a coffin splash but Robinson counters it with a shot to the back before hitting a big boot for two. Juice follows up and Darby continues to be in pain as Robinson hits three standing sentons in a row, forcing Darby to kick out at two again. Juice heads to the middle rope for another senton but Darby avoids it this time and gets a crucifix pin for two but Juice counters that into a gutbuster for another two. Robinson tries a cannonball in the corner and misses and Darby lands the code red for two. Allin heads up top but Juice cuts him off and sets him up on the top rope before hitting him with a diving lariat. Robinson hits a Jackhammer for two and the frustration is setting in for the challenger. Juice takes Allin to the top rope and goes for a superplex but Darby counters into an avalanche scorpion death drop before following with a coffin drop to pick up the victory. A really fun match to start the show.

What a counter into the Scorpion Death Drop followed by the Coffin Drop by TNT Champion @DarbyAllin to retain the title here on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/UNPVtULaje — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023

Sting heads to the ring after the match to see his son, seemingly just so Tony Schiavone can say his name, but I like it.

Book of Hobbs

Powerhouse talks about killing a phoenix and hurting people. It’s cooler than it sounds, promise.

“I took those ashes just like all my hopes and dreams were taken away from me” #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/0MgFJ2iWtk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023

The Acclaimed Promo

Renee introduces The Acclaimed for their Hollywood star ceremony and Max’s rap is cold as ice and hot as fire simultaneously.Bowens gets on the mic to thank the fans and puts over LA and AEW before getting everyone to scissor. They go to scissor the concrete for the star, but they’re interrupted by The Gunns who say The Acclaimed aren’t stars and LA sucks. Somehow the ass boys get pantsed and their asses shoved in the cement. Cool.

Mogul Affiliates Interview

Renee asks Swerve about Mogul Affiliates, and he doesn’t answer but some famous rapper does put Swerve over before Strickland says that 2023 will be violent.

Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) defeated Eddie Kingston & Ortiz via Pinfall (9:46)

Malakai & Brody make their entrance first with no Julia or Buddy and they’re followed by Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. The two of them are still not getting along and Ortiz starts but Brody soon has him in trouble. King takes whatever Ortiz uses and returns fire with twice the power. Ortiz manages to get King into his corner and Eddie tags in and soon he’s joined by Malakai Black. The two grapple into the corner and Black tries to take over with speed, only to run into a Kingston chop before Eddie tries an uraken and both men sit down as we head to break. Brody comes in with a big boot to Kingston before Malakai goes after Ortiz outside the ring. Kingston fights off Brody and meets Malakai back in the ring with a leg sweep. Malakai fights back with the help of Brody and they deal with Ortiz on the outside once more too. Malakai comes back into the ring to deliver multiple strikes to Kingston. Brody and Malakai isolate Eddie in their corner as we head to the blackout.

A stalemate between Eddie Kingston and @malakaiblxck!#AEWRampage is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/O3MOjPhL0X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023

When we come back to the match, Eddie is helpless in the corner as Brody hits a cannonball that Ortiz has to come in to break the pin up on. He gives Eddie an opportunity to recover and Eddie fires back up after a clothesline from king with an enzuigiri and German Suplex. Ortiz begs for the tag, but Eddie doesn’t make it, but Kingston and Ortiz still manage to work together to take out Malakai Black who tagged in. Malakai and Eddie exchange strikes, and Black has the upper hand. Ortiz comes in and eats a knee and Eddie comes back with a half and half suplex for two. Brody gets sent from the ring and Buddy Matthews sprints down to the ring with a chair whilst Malakai distracts the ref. Julia joins him too, but Eddie stops Buddy on his way into the ring and takes the chair from him. Julia makes Eddie turn around and he thinks she’s Malakai, so he raises the chair, but this is when Ortiz spots what’s going on thanks to Julia screaming. He comes into the ring to ask Eddie what he thinks he’s doing as from his perspective; Eddie was about to hit Julia with the chair and the two men argue. Malakai takes advantage with a heel kick to Eddie, and he throws Ortiz from the ring and pins Kingston to get the win. This wasn’t as good as it could have been and was messy in a lot of places, but the crowd seemed into it so maybe that’s just me.

After the match, Buddy is choking out Ortiz on the floor and Malakai tells Ortiz he did good.

Jade Cargill Interview

Lexy Nair asks about the tension with Red Velvet and Jade says Velvet is jealous of Leila Grey. Weird segment again.

Undefeated TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill wants to forget about @Thee_Red_Velvet and focus on getting her 50th win, with @Miss_LeilaGrey by her side! It’s #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/baxY5D9R0Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023

Paul Walter Hauser

It gets weirder, Renee interviews an actor, Paul Walter Hauser with his Golden Globe and he’s a wrestling fan. He puts AEW over WWE and then he’s interrupted by Danhausen. Out comes Danhausen to save the day because he was the number one merch seller in AEW, and he wasn’t given a physical award, so he asks for Hauser’s golden globe. They both get interrupted by Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Hauser cuts Jarrett off and cuts a pretty good promo on him before Jay Lethal takes him down and Jarrett hits him with the guitar whilst Satnam holds Danhausen hostage in the corner. Jay Lethal goes to hit Danhausen with the Golden Globe until Orange Cassidy & Best Friends save him but the bad guys escape with the Golden Globe. I didn’t really like this at the start, but it was an okay segment by the end.

Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale defeated TayJay A.S (Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S) via Pinfall (12:33) in a Street Fight

Mark Henry says his catchphrase with no interview and TayJay come out first and Ruby and Willow attack them on the ramp and get an early advantage. Ruby tells Willow to get the tables and she does but that lets TayJay fight back on Ruby two on one. They fight towards the ring and Willow returns before Ruby is sent into the ring post headfirst and then the ring bell is used on Soho before she’s sent into the ring steps. Anna puts Ruby in a trash can and Tay stomps on it which busts Soho open to send us break. Tay goes after Willow now and Anna has some chairs set up in the ring. Willow tries to fight back, and Ruby comes in, but all four women take a seat and exchange strikes back and forth from a seated position. TayJay end up winning the battle and Tay sends Willow to the floor as they isolate Ruby in the ring. Ruby fights back on Tay but Melo lands the DD-Tay and Willow fights Anna Jay A.S on the floor. Tay comes out with a Kendo stick to help Anna and TayJay are completely dominating this as the crowd chant for tables.

We come back to the action and Willow is in the ring against TayJay and she gets sent to a trashcan with a backpack driver. Tay goes outside to retrieve some barbed wire for Anna Jay who puts it around her arm for the queenslayer. Willow fights out of it and Ruby comes out of nowhere to deliver punches to Anna with a chain around her fist. Tay stops her with the lid of a trashcan and heads into the ring where she piles up chairs on the mat and tries to superplex Ruby into them. Anna joins her to help before Willow comes back with a tower of doom that leaves her as the only woman standing. Willow backs Anna Jay into a corner and just womanhandles her around the ring before putting a trashcan in front of her. Tay tries to save Anna with a chair but ends up eating a spinebuster before Willow completes the cannonball in the corner, crushing Anna under the trash can. Willow tries a pin, but Anna kicks out and Ruby is setting a chair up in the corner. Willow hits Anna with a Death Valley driver on the apron but Tay then comes flying in with the trash can lid to save Anna from a doctor bomb. Ruby hits Tay with a no future kick and sets up a table outside the ring whilst Willow and Anna fight up the ramp. Anna tries a dangerous Jay kick but Willow ducks it and puts Anna Jay through the table set up at the beginning of the match with a doctor bomb. I say through the table, really, only Willow went through the table and Anna hit the floor. Meanwhile, Tay and Ruby are on the apron and fighting with both trying to battle for position. Tay wins and puts Ruby through the other table with a piledriver before rolling Ruby into the ring where Ruby somehow kicks out at two. Tay goes under the ring once more and she pulls out a bag which we all know means thumb tacks. Tay tries to put Ruby into the tacks but Soho fights back by sending Melo into the chair in the corner before finishing it with a destination unknown onto the thumb tacks. This was a bloody mess, and I loved every second of it.

Destination Unknown into the tacks and @realrubysoho and @willowwrestles are victorious tonight on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/UtWqugeLny — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023

That episode of Rampage definitely wasn’t as good as last weeks and that’s ultimately disappointing. The opening match was fun if nothing amazing and the main event was amazing, if not very fun for those of you who don’t like ECW style wrestling. The whole middle of the episode was a bit mid though. I give Rampage a 7/10 for tonight, but what did you think? Let us know in the comments or let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and have yourselves a lovely weekend.