Big Name No Longer Advertised For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2023

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is longer advertised for the RAW 30th-anniversary show in Philadelphia.

There's no word for why Rousey was pulled and she could always been added back, but for now she is not listed to appear.

The current roster advised to appear includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory.


