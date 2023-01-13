Veer Mahaan Reveals His Father Has Passed Away

In a post on social media, Veer Mahaan revealed that his father recently passed away, which is why he missed the NXT New Year’s Evil event.

WNS wishes our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Mahaan.

“Dear Father…

My soul shook with great pain when I heard the news of your passing. Every moment with you filled me with happiness and attachment. No matter where I will find myself in the world your presence, gives me courage and enthusiasm.

Cherished Babu ji, whatever I am today, I am because of your and Mother’s teachings, along with watching you both overcome great adversity. If I can ask one thing as I’ve always have is your blessing and strength, with the memory of You and Mother, I will try to follow your footsteps till the last breath. My respect and honor to You and Mother

Lots of love Babu ji”