Pitch Black Match Rules For 2023 Royal Rumble Revealed?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2023

LA Knight has revealed more details on the rules for his Pitch Black match at the upcoming 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Knight is set to go up against Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black with many wondering what the stipulation will entail.

During a recent appearance on the WWE After The Bell, Knight revealed the match will be a street fight "kind of in the dark".

“Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making. There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be.’

“Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick ass street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play.

“All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble.”  

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #pitch black #la knight #bray wyatt

