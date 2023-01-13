WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Talent Meeting Set For SmackDown This Afternoon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2023

WWE is scheduled to hold another talent meeting today at SmackDown. The company held its last meeting recently following the news of Vince McMahon’s return to the Board Of Directors.

PWInsider Triple H will lead the meeting today at 4 PM Eastern.

Since Vince elected himself back to the WWE Board Of Directors last week amid the reports of a WWE sale talent has rightly been concerned for their future and what it may mean for the wider company going forward. The meeting may also address Stephanie McMahon resigning as chairwoman and CEO.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown

