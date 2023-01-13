WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2023

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

The first PPV on 2023 IMPACT Wrestling, Hard To Kill will take take place tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Below is the final card

Full Metal Mayhem Match
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs.Bully Ray

Title vs. Career Match
IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James

IMPACT Tag Team Championship Elimination Match
Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defend against The Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers), Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), and Heath & Rhino

IMPACT X-Division Championship Match
Trey Miguel defends against Black Taurus

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match
Joe Hendry defends against Moose

Singles Match
Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Falls Count Anywhere Match
Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann falls count anywhere

Number One Contender's Match
Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly

Pre-show
The Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

Pre-show
Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Jackson


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #hard to kill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80175/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer