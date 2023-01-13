Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

The first PPV on 2023 IMPACT Wrestling, Hard To Kill will take take place tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Below is the final card
Full Metal Mayhem Match
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs.Bully Ray
Title vs. Career Match
IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James
IMPACT Tag Team Championship Elimination Match
Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defend against The Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers), Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), and Heath & Rhino
IMPACT X-Division Championship Match
Trey Miguel defends against Black Taurus
IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match
Joe Hendry defends against Moose
Singles Match
Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
Falls Count Anywhere Match
Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann falls count anywhere
Number One Contender's Match
Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly
Pre-show
The Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
Pre-show
Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Jackson
