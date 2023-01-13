Final Announced Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2023

The first PPV on 2023 IMPACT Wrestling, Hard To Kill will take take place tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Below is the final card

Full Metal Mayhem Match

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs.Bully Ray

Title vs. Career Match

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James

IMPACT Tag Team Championship Elimination Match

Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defend against The Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers), Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), and Heath & Rhino

IMPACT X-Division Championship Match

Trey Miguel defends against Black Taurus

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match

Joe Hendry defends against Moose

Singles Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann falls count anywhere

Number One Contender's Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly

Pre-show

The Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

Pre-show

Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Jackson