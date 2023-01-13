WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sting Has Plans To Retire In 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2023

Sting's long career in the ring looks to be coming to an end in 2023.

Sting has wrestled a few times since his AEW debut in December of 2020 at the Winter Is Coming-themed episode of AEW Dynamite. During an interview with D Magazine, Sting revealed his contract expires in 2023 and he plans on retiring.

Nikita Koloff also commented, "His wife worries. So do some of his friends. But they’re also curious. They, too, wonder how Sting’s story ends. “It’s like, How many Super Bowls do I need to win?” Koloff said. “When is enough, enough?” 

In regards to his contact with AEW, "His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it ends, so will his time behind the face paint."

Sting is very keen for Darby Allin to be a part of his final match whenever that may be.

