Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Opposed WWE Sale Prior To Stephanie's Departure

Axios posted a story earlier today on the latest drama revolving the potential sale of WWE.

"Sources told Axios that Stephanie McMahon and her husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's chief content officer and a retired professional wrestler, had opposed a sale."

If that is accurate, then that puts a whole new twist into her resignation announcement. It was noted in company filings that the WWE Board voted unanimously in December that Vince should not return.

Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque were on the board in December.

In addition to all of this, Former WWE Performance Center Coach Allison Danger announced on social media that she is now taking bookings.

As has been reported, there are several potential buyers and the hope is that the company will be sold by mid-2023. If the sale happens, it will be interesting to see if Stephanie and Hunter quietly retire or if they decide to start a new venture.