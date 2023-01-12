Backstage News Possible WWE Returns at Royal Rumble 2023

WWE next premium live is a mere two weeks away, Royal Rumble 2023 which will feature the men's and women's Rumble matches. The following are potential spoilers for those who make surprise appearances:

- Edge is currently scheduled to return at the Royal Rumble, though it's unclear whether it will be in the 30-man Rumble or in a singles match against Finn Balor inside a Hell in a Cell as has been rumored.

- WWE Hall of Famer and Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, is also scheduled for the Royal Rumble. As reported before, WWE's working plan appears to be to have a mixed tag match with Edge and Phoenix teaming up to take on Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber in February in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

- PWInsider is also reporting Doudrop is scheduled to be returning having taken time off to deal with illness.

- Logan Paul is also rumored for an appearance at the Royal Rumble. He suffered a knee injury at WWE's Crown Jewel event although is now cleared.

- Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest names expected to return although Dave Meltzer recently reported that is not the plan and he will "absolutely not" be in the match. Time will tell.