Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles Set New Record

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2023

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night took place from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles 

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the promotion drew the biggest day of walk-up sales in the history of the promotion. Meltzer said:

“They set their record for the biggest last day of sale walk-up sale in the history of the company for a show that started at 4.30 in the afternoon. That’s a very good sign, probably the best sign that they’ve had, no matter what the rating is, that the stuff is starting to take hold after a period where, for a lot of different reasons, stuff is bad. And they still have some advances that are bad.”

In regard to the upcoming AEW Revolution 2023 PPV event at the Chase Center in San Francisco the company still has low ticket sales:

“There are some good ones and some bad ones, but this is a good one. It was one of the biggest pro-wrestling crowds ever in (The Forum’s history), obviously the second biggest gate at The Forum. but I’d have to look it up, but I believe the fourth biggest wrestling crowd in the history of The Forum…For a second show in, they held up. It wasn’t like the first, which was a legitimate sell-out, but it was a very good crowd…an over $700,000 gate.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #dynamite #los angeles

