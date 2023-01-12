Former WWE Superstar Spotted In Attendance at AEW Dynamite

During AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, former WWE Superstar Chris Masters was spotted in attendance.

He wasn't acknowledged by the company, as he was merely there as a fan enjoying the event. He posted the following on his social media.



He had, also tweeted to his followers:

“I’m at AEW Dynamite as a fan.”

Chris Masters original run with WWE was from 2005 to 2007, with a return in 2009 before finally leaving in 2011. He would then go on to work for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling from 2015 to 2018.