ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 Announced For Los Angeles

Ring of Honor has announced the location for the 2023 Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it was announced to the crowd in attendance that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for on March 31, 2023.

Last year’s Supercard of Honor took place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland Texas. Check out the pre-show from that event below: