WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 Announced For Los Angeles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2023

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 Announced For Los Angeles

Ring of Honor has announced the location for the 2023 Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it was announced to the crowd in attendance that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for on March 31, 2023.

Last year’s Supercard of Honor took place from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland Texas. Check out the pre-show from that event below:

 

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The company announced the following, airing next Wednesday o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 12, 2023 07:57AM

Source: @_denisesalcedo Photo
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #supercard of honor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80166/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer