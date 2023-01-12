IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended at the February 18 Battle in the Valley event taking place at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California.
The match will feature either the current champion, Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi. The opponent has yet to be revealed.
Below is the updated card for the event below:
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi vs. TBD
IWGP Women’s Title Match
Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)
Pre-show Match
Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay
Pre-show Match
JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin
The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line!
