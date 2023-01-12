IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended at the February 18 Battle in the Valley event taking place at the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California.

The match will feature either the current champion, Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi. The opponent has yet to be revealed.

Below is the updated card for the event below:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi vs. TBD

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)

Pre-show Match

Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay

Pre-show Match

JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin