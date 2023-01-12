Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The company announced the following, airing next Wednesday on TBS:
- Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido
- Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager
.@starkmanjones challenges @RealJakeHager and his hat to a match NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/14M8SgbdRx— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2023
