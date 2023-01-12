WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2023

AEW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The company announced the following, airing next Wednesday on TBS:

- Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

- Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager

