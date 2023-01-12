WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2023

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Wednesday's Dynamite, and the results and spoilers are available, courtesy of Tiago Oliveira:

-  AEW TNT Championship match: Darby Allin def. Juice Robinson

- The Acclaimed performed their latest rap. Max Caster fumbled on his initial line and restarted.

- The House of Black def. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

-  Street Fight: Willow Nightengale & Ruby Soho def. Tay Melo & Anna J.A.S. Soho got busted open early in the match.

