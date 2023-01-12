WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Updated Match Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage - TNT Title Match, Street Fight, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2023

Updated Match Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage - TNT Title Match, Street Fight, More

AEW has an updated match card Friday’s episode of Rampage following this week’s Dynamite. Check out the updated card below for the show, airing Friday on TNT:

-  AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson

-  Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S.

- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Kings of the Black Throne

- The Acclaimed will speak

- Paul Walter Hauser will speak

AEW Dynamite Full Results & Recap (January 11, 2023)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! After all the drama last night on social media, it’s time to finally sit down and watc [...]

— Jonny Knapp Jan 11, 2023 10:39PM


Tags: #aew #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80162/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer