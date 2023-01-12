Updated Match Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage - TNT Title Match, Street Fight, More

AEW has an updated match card Friday’s episode of Rampage following this week’s Dynamite. Check out the updated card below for the show, airing Friday on TNT:
- AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson
- Street Fight: Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S.
- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Kings of the Black Throne
- The Acclaimed will speak
- Paul Walter Hauser will speak
