SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation prior to Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. Check out the full results and spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of Fightful:
- Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Jonnie Robbie & Vipress
- Athena def. Zeda Zhang
- The Dark Order def. The Trustbusters.
- RUSH & Preston Vance def. Mysterioso & Diego Valens
- Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Brandon Cutler def. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Serpentico & Luther
- Brian Cage def. Willie Mack
- Claudio Castignoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher & The Blade & Top Flight.
