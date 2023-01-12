WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2023

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation prior to Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. Check out the full results and spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of Fightful:

- Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Jonnie Robbie & Vipress

- Athena def. Zeda Zhang

- The Dark Order def. The Trustbusters.

- RUSH & Preston Vance def. Mysterioso & Diego Valens

- Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Brandon Cutler def. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Serpentico & Luther

- Brian Cage def. Willie Mack

- Claudio Castignoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher & The Blade & Top Flight.


