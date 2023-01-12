WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Cole Returns To AEW With A Big Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2023

Adam Cole made his surprise return to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday's episode, the first time he has appeared in months due to dealing with concussion-related concerns.

Cole revealed during a promo he has a whole new appreciation for life. Cole revealed he had multiple MRI's following a series of dizzy spells and vomiting. He said he had a tear in his eye and Britt Baker, concerned would ask what is going on.

Cole then revealed the "bad news" with the "bad news" being for the AEW locker room because he is back!!! Cole added he is not done just yet.

