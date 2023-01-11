WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
List Of Producers For 1/9/2023 Episode Of WWE Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 11, 2023

Fightful Select has obtained a list of producers for this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

They are...

* Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin.

* TJ Wilson produced Michin vs. Bayley. While she’s been called both Michin and Mia Yim on TV, she is called Michin internally.

* Jason Jordan produced the Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley segment.

* Petey Williams produced Candice LeRae vs. Rhea Ripley.

* Michael Hayes produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Solo Sikoa. The Usos were originally written to be in Solo’s corner.

* Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced Miz TV and the Tag Team Turmoil. Original plans had Akira Tozawa going to the ring with the Street Profits. The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio were praised for their performances.

* Bo Dallas was backstage.

* Akira Tozawa vs. Odyssey Jones and Mustafa Ali vs. Von Wagner were taped for Main Event. They were produced by Adam Pearce.

Source: patreon.com
