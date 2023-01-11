Lee Johnson Reveals He Was Compared To Sting In His Early Days

Lee Johnson was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted.

Here are some highlights:

On needing to get good gear when he joined AEW: “I did have gear at that point. It wasn’t the best gear. That’s where QT [Marshall] has always helped me, because I didn’t have good gear at all. I used to wear like… capris. I looked so bad. I got some quick stuff made and I wrestled Brodie [Lee].”

On wrestling Brodie Lee: “It was awesome. After the match aired, I remember Brodie, I saved this tweet on my phone “Well, I guess I get to keep the Lee now.” It was awesome. In the same tweet, Tony [Khan] said something like “I’m glad you left something of him.” That’s cool, you know? Tony and Brodie both saying some good stuff.”

On people backstage referring to him as a “Young Sting”: “The first person I ever heard say it was Ricky Starks. Cos I do his fire-up, beat my chest. I came to the back and Ricky’s like, man, you remind me of a young Sting. Really, like, that’s great!”

On the night Sting debuted in AEW: “I had no clue he was gonna be there until I actually saw Aubrey running to Gorilla position, yelling OH MY GOSH, OH MY GOSH. I turn my head, and all I see is Sting walking in front of me. It was the biggest shock. It was so awesome to see Sting.”

On being a Sting fan when he was young: “I remember when I was young, maybe six or seven years old. Do you remember those fake tattoos? I would get these Sting tattoos. I would have Sting wrestlebuddies, so to see Sting is crazy. And to be compared to him at that? Awesome.”