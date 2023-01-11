WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Lee Johnson Reveals He Was Compared To Sting In His Early Days

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 11, 2023

Lee Johnson Reveals He Was Compared To Sting In His Early Days

Lee Johnson was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted.

Here are some highlights:

On needing to get good gear when he joined AEW: “I did have gear at that point. It wasn’t the best gear. That’s where QT [Marshall] has always helped me, because I didn’t have good gear at all. I used to wear like… capris. I looked so bad. I got some quick stuff made and I wrestled Brodie [Lee].”

On wrestling Brodie Lee: “It was awesome. After the match aired, I remember Brodie, I saved this tweet on my phone “Well, I guess I get to keep the Lee now.” It was awesome. In the same tweet, Tony [Khan] said something like “I’m glad you left something of him.” That’s cool, you know? Tony and Brodie both saying some good stuff.”

On people backstage referring to him as a “Young Sting”: “The first person I ever heard say it was Ricky Starks. Cos I do his fire-up, beat my chest. I came to the back and Ricky’s like, man, you remind me of a young Sting. Really, like, that’s great!”

On the night Sting debuted in AEW: “I had no clue he was gonna be there until I actually saw Aubrey running to Gorilla position, yelling OH MY GOSH, OH MY GOSH. I turn my head, and all I see is Sting walking in front of me. It was the biggest shock. It was so awesome to see Sting.”

On being a Sting fan when he was young: “I remember when I was young, maybe six or seven years old. Do you remember those fake tattoos? I would get these Sting tattoos. I would have Sting wrestlebuddies, so to see Sting is crazy. And to be compared to him at that? Awesome.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #lee johnson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80153/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer