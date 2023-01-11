AEW Currently Discussing Possibilities Of Having Untelevised Live Events In The Future

Tony Khan was recently a guest on In The Zone, where he spoke about the possibility of AEW running live events (house shows) in the future.

"That's something we are talking about. We have a great live events team. It's something we've talked a lot about and building out the live event business. There is definitely a lot of demand for AEW live events, and now we have this great big strong roster that wants to do these live events, so it's something we're going to do," he said.

It's currently unknown if/when this will come to fruition.

