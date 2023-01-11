WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Currently Discussing Possibilities Of Having Untelevised Live Events In The Future

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 11, 2023

AEW Currently Discussing Possibilities Of Having Untelevised Live Events In The Future

Tony Khan was recently a guest on In The Zone, where he spoke about the possibility of AEW running live events (house shows) in the future.

"That's something we are talking about. We have a great live events team. It's something we've talked a lot about and building out the live event business. There is definitely a lot of demand for AEW live events, and now we have this great big strong roster that wants to do these live events, so it's something we're going to do," he said.

It's currently unknown if/when this will come to fruition.

We will keep you updated as information develops.

Vince McMahon and Nick Khan Comment On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Departure

As reported tonight, Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her roles as Chairwoman and Co-CEO. Nick Khan will serve as WWE CEO. WWE BOAR [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2023 07:43PM


Tags: #aew

