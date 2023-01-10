Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Exit

Triple H’s future as the head of creative in WWE has been questioned with his wife Stephanie McMahon departing the company today. Many believe Vince McMahon could return to all his previous roles.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful it has been reiterated that Triple H is currently still the Chief Content Officer of the company in charge of talent and live events.
It was reiterated to me that Triple H is still Chief Content Officer, heading up talent and live events, despite Stephanie McMahon resigning— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 10, 2023
