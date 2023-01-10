WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2023

Triple H’s future as the head of creative in WWE has been questioned with his wife Stephanie McMahon departing the company today. Many believe Vince McMahon could return to all his previous roles.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful it has been reiterated that Triple H is currently still the Chief Content Officer of the company in charge of talent and live events.

Vince McMahon and Nick Khan Comment On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Departure

As reported tonight, Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her roles as Chairwoman and Co-CEO. Nick Khan will serve as WWE CEO. WWE BOAR [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2023 07:43PM


Tags: #wwe #triple h #stephanie mcmahon

