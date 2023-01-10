Stephanie McMahon Announces Her WWE Resignation

WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has announced her resignation from the company. Nick Khan has now taken over as the sole CEO of WWE.

Stephanie's post reads:

Dear WWE Universe,

About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.

Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick’s leadership and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders.

WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave an take it one step further with my official resignation

I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners.

Thank you for everything.

Then. Now. Forever. Together.

-Steph

Stephanie’s resignation comes on the heels of her father, Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to lead a sale of the company.

WNS wishes Stephanie McMahon all the very best with her time out and future. Thank you!