Jake Roberts Revealed He Was Once Stalked By A Lookalike

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2023

During a recent episode of his The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed his his experience with a stalker who resembled him and even did personal signings. The stalker went on to commit a crime against a woman he married.

On his stalker: 

“The weirdest and worst… There was a guy that looked something like me and he was following me around the country. And he must have had an incredible booking agent or whatever because this guy was doing personal appearances as well.”

On how the stalker drugging and robbing a woman he married:

“She was connected to the mafia. They called WWF telling me that I was a marked man. They were going to f**king kill me.”

Roberts revealed the stalker was eventually caught after attempting to assault a masseuse and going to a bar afterwards where he was arrested and jailed.

Tags: #wwe #aew #hall of fame #jake roberts

