Here are your WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9th, 2023: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/9/2023)

This week's show kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by John Cena. From there, we shoot inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. where the Raw "Feels like Greatness" opening plays.

Kevin Owens, JBL & Baron Corbin Kick Things Off

We shoot inside the arena and fireworks and pyro explodes as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to this week's show. As we settle in, Kevin Owens' theme hits and "The Prize-fighter" makes his way out to a big pop.

As Owens enters the ring he grabs the mic and talks about his match at Royal Rumble for the title against Roman Reigns. Before he can say much of anything, he is interrupted by some familiar theme music to longtime WWE fans.

JBL emerges and the former WWE Champion addresses Owens. He says since Owens isn't from the south, he'll be the one to tell him that no one in redneck Alabama believes he can beat Reigns. He says let me introduce you to the only man to hold a pin fall victory over "The Tribal Chief" in the past three years.

With that said, JBL introduces "The Modern-Day Wrestling God" Baron Corbin. Corbin's theme hits and out he comes to a chorus of boos from the Alabama crowd.

Corbin takes the mic and JBL stands by his side as Corbin compares things to Georgia and Alabama, with Owens playing the role of Alabama -- a loser. JBL chimes back in and agrees that the Alabama team is an embarrassment. Owens walks over and buries his face in the top turnbuckle in the corner as Corbin drones on.

Baron Corbin goes on to ensure us that if he enters the Royal Rumble match he will win and move on to beat the champion to become the new title-holder. JBL yells at Owens calling him a "snowflake" and asking if he's in a "food coma, or what ...ya goofy Canadian!" Corbin says if Owens wants to take a nap, he's happy to put him to sleep right now.

Owens says he's in a JBL and Corbin babbled for several minutes and still had nothing worth listening to coma. Owens then says he assumes what Corbin said about putting him to sleep was a threat. He tells him to come into the ring and get stunned or let the bell ring, he'll kick his ass some and then stun him. He tells Corbin the choice is his.

JBL gets back on the mic and clarifies things, making sure he understands correctly that Owens is asking for a match against "The Modern-Day Wrestling God." Owens assures him that it is exactly what he is suggesting.

Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin heads into the squared circle and JBL hangs out at ringside. The bell sounds and Corbin and Owens collide. Owens beats Corbin down into the corner of the ring and proceeds to stomp a mud-hole in his rear-end before walking said-mud-hole dry.

Owens continues to dominate for a few more minutes until Corbin finally starts to shift the offensive momentum into his favor for the first time in the contest. When he does, he takes Owens outside the ring ropes where he chokeslams him on the hard part of the ring apron.

Owens bounces onto the floor at ringside as we head into a mid-match commercial break while the match continues. We return from the break and see Corbin still in control of things, however not for long as Owens fights his way back into the offensive driver's seat.

He heads to the top rope and connects with a picture-perfect swanton bomb. He blasts Corbin with a nice super-kick but Corbin shifts the momentum back in his favor by spiking Owens head first onto the mat with a DDT.

We see Corbin connect with a Deep-6 for a super close near fall. When he starts taunting and trash-talking a collapsed Owens, we see a shot of JBL with an ear-to-ear grin at ringside. Owens springs to life at this point and blasts Corbin with a stunner out of nowhere for the pin.

Winner: Kevin Owens

The Bloodline Attacks Kevin Owens

After the match, we see The Usos and Solo Sikoa hit the ring and attack Owens, knocking him into the crowd with a super kick. Owens ends up using a steel chair to fight the three-man trio from The Bloodline off.

A bunch of officials and Adam Pearce come out to make sure things don't escalate. We head to another commercial break. As we return from the break, we see that Sikoa had to be restrained by officials as he wanted to take another attempt at duking it out with Owens.

Adam Pearce Tells The Bloodline What's What

We return live backstage and Adam Pearce is talking with The Usos about a title defense they will be having at Friday Night SmackDown. He tells them they can leave but Solo Sikoa cannot.

He says he will be facing Dolph Ziggler in one-on-one action tonight and Jimmy and Jey won't be in his corner. He tells them Kevin Owens has already been escorted out of the building as well. The Usos exit the building as Sikoa stands alone.

Alexa Bliss Is "The Face Of Evil," Uncle Howdy Arrives

Now we hear Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves remind us what happened last week on Monday Night Raw between Alexa Bliss and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair after "Little Miss Bliss" seemed to be possessed after locking eyes with a fan in the front row wearing an Uncle Howdy mask.

We return live and hear Patrick and Graves tell us that Belair only suffered several stitches as a result of the attack, thankfully. They also mention Bliss being fined by WWE. As they continue to talk, up walks Bliss on the commentary desk.

Bliss says she is "the face of evil" and claims she doesn't feel bad for what she did to Belair. To the contrary. She claims to have not felt this good in a "really, really long time because I've taken control and I'm in charge." She says she's got the whole world in her hands and she's not afraid to use said hands to tear apart Belair and take the Raw Women's Championship.

As she continues to talk, the video chops in and out and some Uncle Howdy / Bray Wyatt-type footage starts flickering in-and-out. "Do you feel in charge" the audio on the video keeps repeating.

Finally some ominous music plays and smoke billows out of the entrance area as the lights inside the Legacy Arena go out. The silhouette of Uncle Howdy emerges and then the camera cuts to a close-up of Bliss' face as she reacts to this sight. From there, we simply fade out and into a DiGiorno pizza commercial.

Bayley vs. Mia Yim

We return from the break and out comes the Damage CTRL trio of Bayley and WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. The trio settles in the ring where Bayley will be competing in singles action.

Their music dies down and out comes Bayley's opponent for this one, none other than Mia Yim. Yim heads to the ring and settles inside. Her music dies down and then Bayley hops on the mic for some quick pre-match comments.

Bayley says this message is dedicated to the stalker of herself and Damage CTRL -- Becky Lynch. Bayley says she doesn't care why Lynch isn't here. She then says to Sky and Kai that they have the night off. She tells them to head off and relax. She then tells Lynch to watch what she does to her "friend."

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one-on-one showdown between Bayley and Mia Yim. The two immediately collide and Bayley controls her on the mat. She pops back up and waives goodbye to Sky and Kai as they head up the entrance ramp to the back.

Once the Damage CTRL duo exits the scene, we see Yim shift the offensive momentum into her favor, as she takes over and starts delivering punishment to Bayley. She knocks her out to the floor and looks to build up some momentum for a dive to the floor, however Bayley moves.

Yim shifts her direction and ends up running along the ring apron and blasting Bayley with a big punt-style kick as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Bayley fighting her way back into competitive form before ultimately completely taking over. She works over Yim for a few moments but then Yim snap-mares Bayley out to the floor and follows up with a huge dive through the ropes.

Yim dominates the action for another moment or two until finally Bayley steals the win out of the blue with a cover that saw her put her feet on the ropes to get the 1-2-3.

Winner: Bayley

Johnny Gargano Injured

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves are shown on-camera and inform us that Johnny Gargano can't participate in tag-team turmoil due to an injury. We shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley is standing with Candice LeRae.

Candice LeRae Confronted By Rhea Ripley

"Poison Pixie" confirms the Gargano injury and then speaks on what is next for her, only to be interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who confronts her from behind.

She calls LeRae's excitement infuriating and says her thinking she has a shot at winning the Royal Rumble and going to WrestleMania is disillusion. The two continues to jaw back-and-forth and set up a showdown for tonight. Ripley calls it a good homecoming for Dominic Mysterio to watch her squash LeRae like a bug.

Austin Theory & Seth Rollins Go At It On The Mic, Bobby Lashley Returns

We then see Austin Theory walking the hallways backstage headed towards the ring. Kevin Patrick informs us that the U.S. Champion is next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, Theory's theme hits and the United States title-holder makes his way down to the squared circle to a chorus of boos from the fans inside the Legacy Arena.

He begins by saying "the champ is here" and tells fans we have to accept the truth, which is that "the now is forever." He asks where everyone's visionary Seth Rollins is. He tells the fans to shut their mouths when they jump on him with the "What?" chants. They then cut him off again with loud "We want Rollins!" chants.

As Theory attempts to continue speaking, he is interrupted by the loud "BURN IT DOWN!" intro to Seth Rollins' theme. Rollins comes out on crutches and pretends to be unable to walk without them. He gets a few steps into his walk and then reveals he doesn't need crutches at all. Fans sing along with his theme as he joins Theory in the ring.

Theory tells Rollins he can pretend he's 100% all he wants, everyone knows he beat his ass last week. He then boasts how he's on to bigger and better things. He claims he's now eyeing a win in this year's Royal Rumble and an exit from WrestleMania 39 as the U.S. and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Rollins questions if Theory is done. He says he's got to tell the truth about his knee. It's not 100%. He says it will be in time for him to win the Royal Rumble himself and head on to WrestleMania. He says he came out here to hear the fine people of Alabama sing his song. They proceed to do exactly that. Rollins tells Theory, "I'll see you at the Rumble, kid."

As Rollins goes to leave, the theme for "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley hits and out he comes to a big pop. He heads to the ring as Rollins continues to the back. Theory tells Lashley not to enter "his" ring. Lashley does, taking Theory out with a big spear.

He gets on the mic and says regardless of who shows up, he's also showing up to the Rumble and he's gonna be the one to win it. He says his suspension is up and he's back. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae

We return from the break to the ring entrance of Rhea Ripley. She makes her way down to the ring as Corey Graves sings her praises on commentary. She settles inside the ring and her music dies down.

Now the theme for her opponent plays, as Candice LeRae makes her way out to the ring with the wings on. She heads inside the squared circle and her tunes fade off. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

Early on, Candice hangs in there with the bigger, stronger Ripley, however this doesn't last for long. Ripley ends up taking over and starts to turn this into a completely one-sided affair, dominating the action and taking it to LeRae with ease.

Things build to a spot in the corner where LeRae hits a big German Super-plex that pops the crowd. She avoids Ripley charging at her after that, which sees The Judgment Day member end up crashing-and-burning out on the floor at ringside.

LeRae looks to follow-up with a turn-around slingshot dive onto Ripley on the floor, however Ripley catches her and slams her into the barricade. She then gets LeRae in a unique standing leg-submission before swinging her by her legs and slamming her into the barricade a second time.

Ripley rolls LeRae back into the ring and continues to woman-handle her. She connects with her Rip-Tide finisher and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

MVP Attempts To Mend Fences With "The All Mighty"

We shoot backstage after the match where we see Byron Saxton walking in the hallways backstage. He says he's gonna attempt to get a word with Bobby Lashley. He enters Lashley's locker room and attempts to speak with him, only for MVP to show-up behind him and tell him to walk off.

MVP says he can see there's still some tension between the two. He asks Lashley if he can continue. Lashley says he hasn't punched him in the face yet. MVP then says in the interest of burying the hatchet, she brings up helping get him back from suspension and some other arrangements he's made to try and benefit "The All Mighty."

Lashley says he's not gonna forget what went down between them. He says they're good, but not right now. MVP says he can respect that. He tells him to handle his business. He says if he ever wants to expand that business -- his number is the same. We head to another commercial break after this.

Latest "Road To Cody Rhodes' Recovery" Video

As we settle back in from the break, we see a quick promotional reminder about the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 pay-per-view taking place at the 02 Arena in London, ENG. this July.

After that, we shoot to the latest vignette in the "Road to Cody Rhodes' recovery" series. This picks up where the last one left off, which was when "The American Nightmare" entered the Hell In A Cell match with a badly torn pectoral muscle.

Dolph Ziggler Confronted By Ali

The video wraps up after Cody's surgery to repair the torn pec and then we shoot backstage live where Cathy Kelley is standing by with Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler is shown warming up and then he brings up The Bloodline attack and how he's ready for revenge against Solo Sikoa.

As he continues to talk, up walks Ali who says he heard from Adam Pearce that the two had a chance together to enter the tag-team turmoil but he turned it down to face Sikoa. He says tonight isn't about championships or Ali, and he hopes Ali can understand that.

Ziggler walks off and then we see Solo Sikoa taping his hands up and throwing his black towel over his head. He cracks his neck/jaw and gets ready. Kevin Patrick tells us Ziggler vs. Sikoa is up next. We head to another commercial break.

Byron Saxton Talks To The Miz, Bronson Reed

We shoot backstage when we return from the break. Byron Saxton is standing by with Bronson Reed. He asks him about helping The Miz when he returned during Miz's ladder match against Dexter Lumis.

The Miz pops in before Bronson can respond. He pretends the two are great friends. Reed assures Miz they aren't buddies and says if he wants anything from him -- pay him. He walks off. Miz says, "Classic Bronson!" with a smirk as he looks at Saxton. He then realizes Saxton isn't buying it and quickly remarks, "Shut up, Byron!" He walks off.

Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler

We head back inside the Legacy Arena and Solo Sikoa's theme hits. Out comes The Bloodline member, who settles inside the ring. His music fades down.

"I'm here to show the world!" hits and out comes "The Show-Off" himself -- Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler heads to the ring looking ready to exact revenge from The Bloodline's "Enforcer."

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Ziggler charges right at Sikoa and starts slugging it out with him. Twice we see Sikoa shove him off, with the second time seeing Sikoa follow up with a huge lariat that turns Ziggler inside-out.

We see some more good back-and-forth action and then head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Ziggler fire up on offense, even connecting with his Zig-Zag for a close near fall. However when Solo Sikoa launches Ziggler up in the air and catches him on the way down with a Samoan Spike, that's all she wrote.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

"The Most Dangerous Man In WWE" Dominic Mysterio On Miz TV

After the match, we see The Usos return to the scene after leaving the arena earlier in the evening. They celebrate Solo Sikoa's win and the trio head off to the back. We then see a reminder of Dominic Mysterio's arrest and subsequent return promo on last week's show.

We see he and the rest of Judgment Day walking backstage as Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick remind us he's on Miz TV tonight. We head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL beat down Mia Yim to further send a message to Becky Lynch, and then we head back inside Legacy Arena where The Miz makes his way to the ring for the latest installment of Miz TV.

The Miz introduces himself, runs down some of the big-name guests he's had on Miz TV over the years such as John Cena and Roman Reigns, and then introduces his guest at this time -- Dominic Mysterio.

Corey Graves does a remix of California Love by Dr. Dre & 2Pac as Dominic makes his way "Fresh outta jail" to the ring dressed up like a street-thug / gangster. The rest of The Judgment Day accompany the son of Rey Mysterio as they make their way to the ring.

The Miz thanks Dominic for showing up and says he's happy to see him here with his whole crew. Dominic says he learned in prison that you never roll without your crew. Miz asks Dominic what it's like to be on the inside. Dominic says snitches get stitches. Ripley assures him that "mami is here and it's okay to tell your story."

Dominic then brings up a great story from his time in prison. He mentions having to wake up from his bunk and ask his roommate if they have a problem. Miz says that was a great story. Miz then brings up only being locked up for a few hours. Miz then gets real and asks if he was eating gruel omelets and getting chased by dementors, quoting Michael Scott in "The Office."

Damian Priest then speaks up and says he and Finn Balor are winning the tag-titles after winning tag-team turmoil later tonight. Before they can say anything else, the theme for The Good Brothers hits and out comes Gallows & Anderson.

Tag-Team Turmoil

Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Gallows & Anderson

The team of Gallows and Anderson head to the ring to kick off the Monday Night Raw main event for this week, which is the tag-team turmoil match to determine the next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions The Usos. As the two make their way to the ring, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see things have been cleared out of the ring to switch the Miz TV set back to the regular set-up. The team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest is on one side of the ring, while Gallows and Anderson are on the other.

The bell sounds and we see Anderson and Balor kick things off for their respective teams as the tag-team turmoil main event gets off-and-running. We see Anderson take it to Balor and then he tags in Gallows. Gallows delivers some additional punishment and then quickly tags Anderson back in.

Priest finally gets tagged in and the tone of the match changes a bit, as he starts to slug it out with Gallows. The big boys go at it for a while, with Priest largely getting the better of their exchanges. Balor tags back in and picks up where Priest left off, taking it to Gallows and focusing his attack on the legs of the big man.

We see Anderson and Balor end up as the legal two in the ring. While they duke it out, we see Priest and Gallows on the floor at ringside. Priest rams him into the steel steps as we head to a mid-match commercial break with the action still in progress.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the two teams still going at it. Dominic ends up getting involved, grabbing the foot of the opposition from ringside. This leads to Balor scoring the pin fall on a quick roll-up. With the win, The Judgment Day duo advances in this tag-team turmoil number one contender match.

Winners and ADVANCING in Tag-Team Turmoil: Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Tag-Team Turmoil

Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

As Balor and Priest celebrate their win, the duo of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin quickly run out and attack The Judgment Day duo.

Things spill back into the ring where Alexander goes to work on Balor as the bell sounds to get the second round of this tag-team turmoil main event underway.

After some good back-and-forth action we see Balor finally hit his Coup de Grace for the pin fall victory to advance The Judgment Day duo once again in this tag-team turmoil headline bout to determine the next challengers for The Usos' titles.

Winners and ADVANCING in Tag-Team Turmoil: Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Tag-Team Turmoil

Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Chad Gable & Otis

Now the theme for Alpha Academy hits and out comes the duo of Chad Gable and Otis with Gable yelling "SHUSH!" as they make their way to the ring. While they get close to the ring, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves talk us into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Balor dominating the action in the ring, taking it to Gable as Otis cheers his Alpha Academy teammate on. Gable hits a big back-suplex that buys himself some time.

Gable finally makes it over to get the much-needed tag to Otis. The big man enters the ring and starts taking it to anything-and-everything that moves, beating down Balor and Damian Priest by himself as the fans cheer him on in Birmingham.

Otis does his Catapillar spot to the delight of the fans in Legacy Arena. He hits a thunderous power-slam to follow-up and then as Gable is trapped on top of Balor, Otis splashes onto him as he flies off the ropes. This leads to Priest quickly coming in and scoring the pin fall victory.

Winners and ADVANCING in Tag-Team Turmoil: Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Tag-Team Turmoil

Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits

As soon as The Judgment Day duo pick up the latest victory in this tag-team turmoil, we see Balor being checked on by the rest of The Judgment Day group, as well as WWE officials and Adam Pearce, at ringside. They ask if Balor can continue in this tag-team turmoil contest.

It appears that the decision reached is that Finn Balor can not continue and because of this, Dominic Mysterio from The Judgment Day will fill-in for him and join Damian Priest in the rest of this tag-team turmoil main event.

On that note, The Street Profits' theme hits and out comes Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. It's time for the next fall, with The Judgment Day 27-plus minutes deep into this one getting a substitute in the team, with Dominic replacing Balor. As they settle into the ring, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see The Street Profits dominating the action, with Corey Graves informing us that poor Dominick Mysterio didn't even barely have a chance to remove his hardened-criminal-style flannel before being jumped by the hooligans known as Dawkins and Ford.

The action gets going in this fall here in the Raw Tag-Team Turmoil main event, and we see Priest and Mysterio faring well. Ford and Dawkins end up taking over and isolating Priest in the ring for a while.

Dominic tries to get involved but is backed down by the Profits on the floor. Priest gets involved but is taken out by one of the Profits in a crazy dive spot as we head to another mid-match commercial break with the action still in progress.

When we return from the break, we see Priest beating down one-half of The Street Profits as Balor is shown nursing his injuries with a ice pack in a chair at ringside. Rhea Ripley is also out there cheering on Dominic, who tags in now and picks up where Priest left off.

Corey Graves boasts Priest being in this one for 40 minutes and even Dominic, who has dealt with a grueling ten minutes! Graves is having a field-day in this main event on commentary, and it's pretty entertaining to listen to as the action unfolds inside the ring-ropes.

As the action continues to unfold, we see Ford and Dawkins amp up the energy in the ring, and subsequently, inside the packed Legacy Arena in Birmingham. It's been a long time since a bell rang, Ford and Dawkins performed inside the squared circle, and the fans in attendance didn't lose their mind for the duration of the contest. Tonight is no exception.

We see Ford tag in and after getting the hot tag, he goes on an offensive run that gets the crowd going nuts. We see a lot of blind tags taking place. After one of them, Ford runs and dives, clearing the ring post from the ring and splashing onto Priest on the floor.

Back in the ring he comes off the top-rope with a 450-splash onto Dominic for a near fall that Priest breaks up. Dominic rolls up Ford moments later inside the ring and holds onto the ropes and Rhea Ripley, who holds on from the ringside area, providing the assist that helps The Judgment Day duo pick up the win.

With the victory, The Judgment Day moves on as the new number one contenders and the challengers for the tag-team titles. Once the match wraps up, The Usos' theme hits and out they come. The Usos go face-to-face with The Judgment Day on the entrance ramp as this week's show goes off-the-air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW Number One Contenders: The Judgment Day