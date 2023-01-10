Superstar Billy Graham's Wife Asks For Prayers

WWE Hall Of Famer Superstar Billy Graham has been dealing with a number of health issues for decades, but his wife on social media recently alerted fans to something very serious:

"Let's keep the champ in our prayers please. The following is a message I received from his wife, Valerie. Thank you, Mike (admin) God Bless you Billy!:

Lots of issues… MRI showed he has a very bad infection in his ears that has spread to the bones in his ears as well as an area of his skull…infectious disease doctor was just in trying to decide what antibiotics they’re going to start him on.

His electrolytes are still off…his low sodium is especially difficult to treat and they don’t know why at this point.

We need your prayers"

Our prayers are with Billy!