SPOILER On Wrestler Linked To Bray Wyatt Backstage At WWE RAW

Bo Dallas is seemingly returning to WWE following months of speculation.

Fightful Select is reporting Dallas is scheduled to be backstage tonight at RAW in Birmingham, Alabama. There is no indication that he will be appearing but speculation suggests he has been playing the role of Uncle Howdy in recent weeks.

Dallas was last believed to be working real estate but has always kept the pro wrestling door open, and it would seem now Bray is back so is Bo.

Bray is not advertised for RAW but Alexa Bliss and will explain what has been going on with herself recently. She is teasing returning to her Wyatt days.