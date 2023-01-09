WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Reveals Why He Doesn’t Give Advice To Wrestlers Anymore

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2023

During a recent interview with Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, Ric Flair revealed why he doesn’t give advice to younger talent anymore, believing that they don't appreciate it. He said:

“I’ve learned my lesson. It doesn’t do any good. When people say to me, ‘he’s a prick, he won’t help anybody.’ Everybody I have given advice to, that has asked me, and people have been very polite and asked me 100 times, especially when I was traveling with Ashley [Charlotte Flair], the young guys. They take my opinion, which I know what I’m talking about, and then they get in the car or walk up the ramp and they either look and see what the marks said about it or they talk to another guy who has a much experience as him or less, and that’s who they go with. God forbid I know anything. I could critique these matches they’re having right now, but it’s not worth the aggravation, number one. Number two, my daughter works there and I’m not going to say anything except positive things.“

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #booker t #ric flair

