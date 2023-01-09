WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On What Triple H Offered Saraya Prior To Signing With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2023

News On What Triple H Offered Saraya Prior To Signing With AEW

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Saraya (Paige in WWE) discussed what Triple H had offered her for a WWE return and why she turned it down to sign with AEW:

“Man, I do love Hunter, he’s so fantastic. He was like, ‘Wait what happened?!’ I was like, ‘I dunno, they haven’t renewed my contract.’ He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Well I didn’t know that, so I’m sorry!’ He was really fantastic. He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and give me the opportunity to be like, ‘If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I’ll give you that opportunity too.’ He was very open about any ideas that I had.”

“I know Triple H is fantastic, and he’s an awesome boss and I know that because I worked with him in NXT. He’s still half the boss, and the other half is the Nick [Khan] guy right, who I haven’t met yet. I don’t know if I would end up sitting on my arse for another five years, and that terrified me. And then not being able to do other projects terrified me. I can’t sit on my butt again and do nothing! I can’t ask to go and do this and that and be told no again. I needed my freedom, and Tony [Khan] was willing straight out of the gate to give that to me.”

