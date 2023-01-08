WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW Save Me Results: Homicide vs. John Wayne Murdoch, Watch CRAZY Spot

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2023

GCW recently their Save Me event on Saturday night with Homicide featured on the card from Chicago, results courtesy of Cagematch.net:

- Cole Radrick def. Arez

- Starboy Charlie def. ASF

- GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. Bang Bros

- Blake Christian def. Leon Slater

- Jimmy Lloyd & Joey Janela def. The Second Gear Crew

- Alec Price def. El Mago and Robert Anthony and Rocket

- Parrow & SLADE fought Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy to a no contest

- Homicide def. John Wayne Murdoch

- Matt Tremont & Nick Gage def. East West Express


