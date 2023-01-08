GCW Save Me Results: Homicide vs. John Wayne Murdoch, Watch CRAZY Spot

GCW recently their Save Me event on Saturday night with Homicide featured on the card from Chicago, results courtesy of Cagematch.net:
- Cole Radrick def. Arez
- Starboy Charlie def. ASF
- GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos def. Bang Bros
- Blake Christian def. Leon Slater
- Jimmy Lloyd & Joey Janela def. The Second Gear Crew
- Alec Price def. El Mago and Robert Anthony and Rocket
- Parrow & SLADE fought Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy to a no contest
- Homicide def. John Wayne Murdoch
- Matt Tremont & Nick Gage def. East West Express
Still can’t believe this happened right in front of me. #GCWSaveMe pic.twitter.com/0paY6xtXnl
as soon as i heard the music i knew Justice was going off the balcony #GCWSaveMe pic.twitter.com/GZpytQLx6h— dag (@brother_dag) January 8, 2023
— Rylie, No Nut November Champion 👑 (@darkpanictwitch) January 8, 2023
