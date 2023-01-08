WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T and Ric Flair Criticize WWE For Allowing Spot That Broke Big E’s Neck

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2023

Booker T and Ric Flair Criticize WWE For Allowing Spot That Broke Big E’s Neck

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T and Ric Flair were critical of WWE for allowing the spot that ended up breaking Big E’s neck almost a year ago. Flair blamed the agent in charge and Booker agreed.

Booker T: “The one guy I always preached to was Big E. I said, ‘Big E, stop jumping through the ropes. Stop doing that.’ He didn’t get hurt on that, but he got hurt on a belly-to-belly suplex to floor.”

Flair: “You know what’s worse about that, Book? Number one, Big E is 300 pounds. I just had this conversation the other day. The agent, they didn’t call that out there, the agent approved it.”

Booker T: “I feel that way too.”

Flair: “A kid, who has never done that, is giving a guy a belly-to-belly on the floor. I’ll tell you who gives me a belly-to-belly on the floor. Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar. That’s it.“

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #booker t #ric flair #big e

