Final Match Opponents For The Great Muta Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2023

The complete card for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event has been announced, with the Great Muta’s final match announced.

As reported recently Great Muta will be teaming with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin for his final match. NOAH has now confirmed that the trio will go up against Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji on January 22, 2023.

Below are the matches announced for the show:

- The Great Muta, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji

- Kaito Kiyomiya, Hijo de Doctor Wagner Jr., Takashi Sugiura, and Satoshi Kojima vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakamjima, Masakatsu Funaki, and Manabu Soya

- AMAKUSA, Ultimo Dragon, and Ninja Mack vs. YO-HEY, Kzy, and Dante Leon

- Kazushi Sakuraba vs. Hideki Suzuki - GHC Martial Arts Rules

- Jake Lee, Jack Morris, and Anthony Greene vs. Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba, and Yoshiki Inamura

- Yoshinari Ogawa, Eita, and NOSAWA Rongai vs. Junta Miyawaki, Alejandro, and Yasutaka Yano

- Timothy Thatcher vs. Masaaki Mochizuki

- Jungle Kyona and Saori Anno vs. Sumire Natsume and Maya Yukihi

- Atsushi Kotogi and Seiki Yoshioka vs. Hajime Ohara and Hi69

The Great Muta notably wrestled WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH’s The New Year event on January 1.