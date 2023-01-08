WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas Shares His Fetish On Social Media

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2023

WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas Shares His Fetish On Social Media

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas posted a video of himself recently on his social media getting punched and stomped in the face, but not in the traditional pro wrestling sense!

While this may seem bizarre for many, this is actually something Atlas pays for and is a fetish he enjoys and has done at independent wrestling events for a while now.

You can watch the fetish in action below:

Jim Cornette Weighs In On Vince McMahon's WWE Return

Jim Cornette has discussed his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWW during a special episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" pod [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 07, 2023 12:30PM


Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #tony atlas

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80128/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer