WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas Shares His Fetish On Social Media

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas posted a video of himself recently on his social media getting punched and stomped in the face, but not in the traditional pro wrestling sense!
While this may seem bizarre for many, this is actually something Atlas pays for and is a fetish he enjoys and has done at independent wrestling events for a while now.
You can watch the fetish in action below:
#oldschool can give it and they can take it! #Tough #Old #man !#stomp #Kick #Punch it's all in the mind and making me feel fine ! pic.twitter.com/TO1LN2Y0mE— Tony Atlas (@RealAtlas) January 7, 2023
At his request I had this odd moment with Hall of famer, Tony Atlas.. I believe @divadirt has actual video. Haha pic.twitter.com/OubTtitUa2— . (@Jillianhall1) December 1, 2013
