Kevin Nash Recalls Argument He Once Had With Vince McMahon

During the most recent Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed how Vince McMahon has a dislike of tag team wrestling and never thought highly of tag teams. Nash recalled, "Vince always hated tag matches. He used to call them, ‘garnish’ and sh*t. I’m like, ‘Man, you can do so much f***ing good sh*t in a tag match.'"

Nash was in many tag teams throughout his career notably with Shawn Michaels as his bodyguard Diesel, holding the WWE Tag Team Championships in 1994. Nash also won tag team gold with the late Scott Hall (The Outsiders) and along with Sting during his WCW run in the late 90s. Nash was also a part of the legendary New World Order.