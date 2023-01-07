WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Recalls Argument He Once Had With Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2023

During the most recent Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed how Vince McMahon has a dislike of tag team wrestling and never thought highly of tag teams. Nash recalled, "Vince always hated tag matches. He used to call them, ‘garnish’ and sh*t. I’m like, ‘Man, you can do so much f***ing good sh*t in a tag match.'"

Nash was in many tag teams throughout his career notably with Shawn Michaels as his bodyguard Diesel, holding the WWE Tag Team Championships in 1994. Nash also won tag team gold with the late Scott Hall (The Outsiders) and along with Sting during his WCW run in the late 90s. Nash was also a part of the legendary New World Order. 

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #kevin nash #vince mcmahon #tag team #hall of fame

