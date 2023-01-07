Daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Wrestles At AEW Taping

The daughter of the late great "Rowdy" Roddy Piper made her AEW debut during the January 6 tapings at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

The match she featured in was during AEW Dark after Battle of the Belts.

Teal Piper teamed with Kel to face Tay Melo & Anna Jay. Teal last appeared during the Casino Battle Royal at All Out 2019. Teal and Kel lost the match with Anna winning with a submission victory over Kel.

Below are the spoilers from the January 6 Dark tapings:

- Kiera Hogan def. Danika Della Rouge

- Juice Robinson def. Travis Williams

- Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho def. Emi Sakura & Diamante

- Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. The def. Chris & Patrick Voros

- Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy def. Sebastian Wolfe, Judas Icarus & Kaylen Tennedy

- Brian Cage def. Carl Randers



- Powerhouse Hobbs def. Jayden

- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher & The Blade

- Jake Hager def. Steve Miz



- Tay Melo and Anna Jay def. Teal Piper & Kel

- Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara def. Brian Cook & Damos

- Matt Menard & Angelo Parker def. Eddie Curl & an unnamed partner



- ROH Women’s Champion Athena def. Marina Shafir

- Action Andretti def. Ari Daivari

