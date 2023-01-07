AEW Rampage Results (January 6, 2020)

Here are your AEW Rampage results for January 6th, 2023: courtesy of our friends over at f4wonline.com!

Live! from Portland, Oregon.

Jim Ross, Excalibur Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho were on commentary.

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley defeated Top Flight (13:38)

This was an action packed opener.

Dante Martin hit Moxley with a tope con hilo before the bell rang. Danielson followed out and hit Dante and Darius with a plancha. Top Flight then sent Danielson into the ring barricade.

The match then started with Dante and Moxley in the ring. Dante hit a slingshot senton on Moxley. Danielson got the tag and hit Dante with strikes and chops. Danielson set up Dante for a with a top rope hurricanrana, but Dante flipped through the move and landed on his feet.

Both teams squared off in the center of the ring and the match turned into a brawl, which gave the advantage to the Blackpool Combat Club. The fight went to the floor, where Danielson whipped Darius into a steel chair and battered him with kicks. Back in the ring, Danielson tortured Dante with the Romero Special, then transitioned into the Dragon Sleeper. Danielson battered Dante with forearms, and Moxley tagged in and battered him with more kicks. Moxley hit a superplex for a near fall, then locked on a cross-arm breaker before tagging Danielson back in.

Moxley and Danielson kept up the advantage during a split-screen break. But when Danielson and Moxley went for a double kick, Dante dropped out of the way and got the tag to Darius. Darius was a house of fire until Danielson caught him with a slap and a series of hard kicks. Darius came back with a series of chops. Danielson charged at Darius for a clothesline, but Darius ducked and caught Danielson with a Spanish Fly.

Dante got the tag and hit a forward moonsault on Moxley for a near fall. Moxely went for a suplex on Darius, but Dante flipped his brother over Moxley and hit a half-and-half supelx. Darius then came off the top with a crazy high frog splash, but Moxley rolled Darius into the hammer and anvil elbows. Moxley floored Darius with a King Kong Lariat for a near fall.

Danielson got a blind tag from Moxley. Moxley went for the Death Rider on Dante, but Dante flipped out of the move. Danielson caught Darius with a busaiku knee for a near fall. Moxley took Dante out with a double axehandle on the floor. Danielson locked the Regal Stretch on Darius and he passed out. Danielson and Moxley got the victory.

Top Flight looked great again, but they need to start getting some victories.

– Adam Page was hanging out in the parking lot with the paperwork that clears him for the match with Moxley on Wednesday. Page promised to beat Moxley on Wednesday and “burn a copy of it on VHS and mail it to his house" so he can watch it in his dirty basement with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club.

AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D (w/ Rebel) defeated The Renegade Twins (8:53)

According to their chyron, the Renegades have three straight tag team victories. They didn't extend their streak to four.

The crowd (which has been crazy hot so far) chanted for Hayter. Charlette trashed Hayter, but when the Renegade Twins tried a double suplex, Hayter reversed it and suplexed both women at once.

Baker got the tag and the crowd chanted “DMD!” Baker hit Robyn Renegade with a slingblade for a near fall. Inexplicably, this match lasted into a split-screen break.

After the break, Robyn caught Hayter with an enziguri and got the tag to Charlette, who hit Hayter with flapjack and Baker with a spinebuster. A fisherman’s suplex got a near fall for Charlette. Baker hit a double-underhook falcon arrow for a near fall. Charlette tried to fight off Baker and Hayer, but she got hit with elbows from the front and behind. Baker then caught Charlette with a curb stomp for a pin.

This match should have been one segment.

– The House of Black cut a promo. Malakai Black misses his friend Eddie Kingston, who was a sadistic, violent person. Brody King said they would turn Kingston’s eyes black. Julia Hart said the House of Black was here to help him. It seemed like the House of Black was recruiting Kingston, shifting their focus from Ortiz.

“Perro Peligroso” Prestone Vance (w/ Jose) defeated Sonico (0:42)

Sonico is a masked wrestler very popular with the crowd. I’m not sure if Jose is an assistant anymore. Spinebuster, full nelson and a discus lariat end Sonico’s night in short order. Then to really hammer home he’s a heel, he tears off the mast to massive heel heat, then drags Sonico up the ramp to try and expose his face.

– After Dynamite Wednesday, Mike Bennett and The Kingdom interrupted Renee Paquette’s interview with the new TNT Champion Darby Allin. This set up the main event here tonight.

– Newly announced for Dynamite at the Forum was an appearance from the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Darby Allin defeated Mike Bennett to retain the TNT Championship (12:07)

Allin walked out to the ring very slowly, selling the beat he took on Wednesday to win the title. The crowd was hugely behind Allin, who had his first professional wrestling match in Portland.

Lots of mat work to start, but it didn’t take long for Allin and Bennet to exchange hard slaps. Bennett caught Allin with a kick to his injured knee, which sent him to the floor. Bennett tossed Allin into the barricade and hit him with a boot. Allin got back in the ring and hit Bennett with a dropkick. Allin went for his high speed tope (which he calls the “low-pe” according to Jericho), but Taven pushed Bennett out of the way and took the move. This gave Bennett an opening, and he got the advantage by taking Allin down with a Russian Leg Sweep off the apron to the floor.

After a split-screen break, Allin tried to come back Bennett with chops and forearms, but Bennett dropped him with a single right hand. The crowd chanted for Darby to get back into the match. Bennett caught Allin with a kick to the knee, then slapped on a keylock. Allin got a rope break and dropped to the floor. Bennett tried to follow, and Allin whipped him backwards into the ring barricade. Matt Taven tried to interfere, but Allin chased him off with a chair. Allin seated Bennett on the chair, then came off the top rope with a shotgun dropkick to the floor. That was insane.

Back in the ring, Allin set up for the Coffin Drop. Maria draped herself over Bennett to protect him. Allin went to the top anyway, and while referee Bryce Remsburg got Maria out of the ring, Taven kicked Allin down. Bennett hit a stuff piledriver for a near fall.

Bennett set up Allin on the turnbuckles for an avalanche piledriver, but Allin countered and hit a top rope Code Red. Allin then hit the Coffin Drop for the pinfall. Good luck to whoever has to follow that on Battle of the Belts V.