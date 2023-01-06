News On WWE Employee Meeting Today, Could Company Go Private?

WWE held an "all hands on deck" company meeting today led by WWE executives Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Frank Riddick.
It was confirmed to employees that Vince McMahon is back on the Board of Directors.
During the meeting, it was noted the current management will stay in place and the latest moves were positive and should help the company secure future deals as they head toward the renewal of the RAW and SmackDown television right and the increased interest in a potential sale of the company.
It remains to be seen if Vince will return to running the creative, but for now, nothing changes in that regard.
