NWA Announces New Legends Interview Show

The NWA has announced a new show that will premiere next Tuesday:

The National Wrestling Alliance to premiere a new long form interview program with wrestling legends – NWA Presents debuts Tuesday

CHICAGO — The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is proud to announce the premiere of our newest show: NWA Presents. On this program, National Alliance President William Patrick

Corgan sits down one-on-one with true living legends to talk about their professional careers, the inner-workings of the territorial systems, and to offer exclusive wrestling memorabilia from the unique NWA archives; some of which has never been shared in public.

The premiere episode of NWA Presents will air Tuesday January 10, 2023 at 6:05 p.m. EST on the NWA YouTube Channel and will feature a discussion with the Universal Heartthrob Austin Idol. On this episode, Idol goes into great detail about breaking into the sport of wrestling during the 1970s in Tampa as well as his relationship with Eddie Graham, Dusty Rhodes, Jack Brisco and many more. Idol talks about his outlook on life after surviving a plane crash, along with stories that have never been recorded before.

“This show is so special because it allows legends to tell an unfiltered story about the wrestling industry they came up in,” Corgan said. “What I really like is when I show off an old wrestling program or picture from my memorabilia collection and you can see memories rushing back to the guests on the show. It sparks conversations you would never get to hear otherwise,” Corgan said.

Future episodes of NWA Presents will include conversations with Dr. Tom Prichard and many more. Fans should stay connected with NWA social media accounts as to when NWA Presents will air over the coming weeks and you can expect to see this programming on the NWA YouTube channel leading up to our first ever LIVE NWA Powerrr on January 31, 2023. This event will be from the Knoxville Convention Center which is scheduled to go on air for free on the NWA YouTube Channel starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.

NWA Powerrr is being delayed about an hour from our normal time slot to give our fans in attendance more time to make it into the venue. This event will feature Ultimate Team War, the

finals of the Champions Series Tournament which began with 32 incredible wrestlers. The winners of Ultimate Team War will receive future title shots at a time of their choosing. NWA

Championships will be defended at this event as well.

NWA Nuff Said will be our next pay-per-view wrestling event scheduled for February 11, 2023 from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, FL. The main event is scheduled to be NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus vs Matt Cardona for the 10 Pounds of Gold. The pay-per-view will be followed by two days of NWA Powerrr and NWA USA television tapings at the WEDU Television studio on February 12 and 13, 2023. The Sunday taping is currently scheduled to be a matinee before the ‘Big Game’ the same day. For the first time of the modern era, the NWA is headed to Mexico as part of the “World is a Vampire Festival” on March 4, 2023 in Mexico City. Wrestlers from the NWA will take on luchadors from Lucha Libre AAA with several NWA titles scheduled to be defended. Details and ticket information for all events are available at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE

Founded in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is one of the oldest and most prestigious

professional wrestling brands in the world. In 2017, international recording artist William Patrick

Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) purchased the NWA with the intention of reinventing the brand for

the modern era whilst honoring the legacy of its heyday in the 1980s. Beginning with the

critically-acclaimed Ten Pounds Of Gold docu-series, the NWA has since expanded its

programming to include two weekly broadcasts, NWA Powerrr & NWA USA, both available on

the NWA YouTube Channel and 6 annual pay-per-views available for purchase on FITE.