Falls Count Anywhere Match Confirmed For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023

IMPACT Wrestling's first pay-per-view of 2023 will feature a Falls Count Anywhere match.
Following this week's edition of IMPACT On AXS TV, a Falls Count Anywhere showdown between Rich Swann and Steve Maclin has been added to the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view which will take place on January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Below is the current announced card:
Full Metal Mayhem for the IMPACT World Title
Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Career vs. Title Match
Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace
IMPACT X-Division Title Match
Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)
IMPACT Digital Media Title Match
Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles
Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)
#1 Contender’s Four-Way
Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly
Winner earns a future shot at the IMPACT Knockouts World Title
Falls Count Anywhere Match
Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin
Pit Fight (No ropes, must win by KO/SUB)
Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King
Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham
