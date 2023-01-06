WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

"Significant Plans” Are In Place For One Of AEW’s Recent Signings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2023

"Significant Plans” Are In Place For One Of AEW’s Recent Signings

Konosuke Takeshita signed with All Elite Wrestling back in November 2022, although he has not been featured on AEW television. 

In an update on his future with the promotion, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed the following:

"Although he’s not being featured on television right now, and when he is, he’s there to lose to the top stars in great matches, there are significant plans for Takeshita to be pushed as a top tier guy."

Takeshita is scheduled to face Bryan Danielson on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles.

AEW Star Lance Archer Changes His Look

AEW Star Lance Archer has made a big change to his personal look by cutting his hair. Archer now no longer has long hair, sporting a shorte [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 05, 2023 06:28PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #konosuke takeshita

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80111/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer