"Significant Plans” Are In Place For One Of AEW’s Recent Signings

Konosuke Takeshita signed with All Elite Wrestling back in November 2022, although he has not been featured on AEW television.

In an update on his future with the promotion, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed the following:

"Although he’s not being featured on television right now, and when he is, he’s there to lose to the top stars in great matches, there are significant plans for Takeshita to be pushed as a top tier guy."

Takeshita is scheduled to face Bryan Danielson on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles.