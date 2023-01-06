WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Is Interested In Bringing Back Another NXT Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2023

WWE Is Interested In Bringing Back Another NXT Star

Triple H continues his quest as WWE Chief Content Officer to have former talent back in the mix.

He is reportedly interested in bringing back, EJ Nduka, a former college footballer and bodybuilder who previously wrestled for NXT as "Ezra Judge."

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE wants him back when Ezra's MLW deal expires soon.

Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated To The WWE Board of Directors

Vince McMahon is officially back on the WWE Board of Directors after a recent report from the Wall Street Journal which reported that the fo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2023 09:11AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #ej nduka #ezra judge #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80108/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer