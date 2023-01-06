WWE Is Interested In Bringing Back Another NXT Star

Triple H continues his quest as WWE Chief Content Officer to have former talent back in the mix.
He is reportedly interested in bringing back, EJ Nduka, a former college footballer and bodybuilder who previously wrestled for NXT as "Ezra Judge."
During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE wants him back when Ezra's MLW deal expires soon.
⚡ Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated To The WWE Board of Directors
Vince McMahon is officially back on the WWE Board of Directors after a recent report from the Wall Street Journal which reported that the fo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2023 09:11AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com